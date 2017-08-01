A man is under arrest on charges of setting fire to Brooklyn's so-called "Mitzvah bus".Police say 30-year-old Jackson Joseph walked up to the school bus that is covered with Jewish symbols and set it on fire while it was parked in Crown Heights.It happened last Monday.The suspect was then seen on surveillance video fleeing down Troy Avenue.Joseph has been charged with arson.The "Mitzvah bus" was created by a Brooklyn artist and is featured in a viral music video.