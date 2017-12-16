Man charged with shooting BB gun at drivers on Northern State Parkway

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A Long Island man is under arrest on charges of shooting a BB gun at drivers on the Northern State Parkway.

20-year-old Hakiem Francis of New Cassel is facing criminal possession of a weapon charges.

Police say Francis was operating a 2008 Nissan Altima eastbound on the Northern State Parkway in Westbury Friday afternoon and firing BB gun shots at other motorists.

Officers found him in his car parked in his driveway, where he was placed under arrest.

The BB gun was recovered from the auto in addition to a loaded handgun, police said.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
bb gunarrestWestburyNassau CountyNew York
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Huge fire erupts after accident involving home heating oil truck
FBI agent, officer fatally shoot bank robbery suspect
New hit-and-run alert system takes effect in NYC
Former NXIVM member says she was invited into a secret sorority, then branded
Charging hoverboard blamed for fire in NJ home
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Snapchat
GOP appears to have votes to pass massive tax bill
Icy roads in some spots, but higher temps will bring melting
Show More
Holiday light display in Old Bridge causing some complaints
Man shot while walking on Upper West Side
MUGSHOTS: 9 arrested in NJ cocaine bust
Facebook will now let you erase your ex after a breakup
Video shows sanitation worker stealing package
More News
Photos
New Jersey has strong showing in cheerleading competition
PHOTOS: Pipe bomb explosion in Midtown Manhattan
Powerful images from the Southern California wildfires
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
More Photos