A man is facing attempted murder charges for allegedly starting a fire that trapped over a dozen people inside a Brooklyn home on Memorial Day.Fire Marshals say 37-year-old Sean Figaro used a flammable liquid to set the fire at the entrance of a home on East 80th Street in Canarsie early Monday morning.16 people were inside the three-story house at the time and quickly became trapped."Setting a fire at the entrance of home, in the dead of night, trapping 16 people, is a heinous act which could have easily resulted in a major loss of life if not for the rapid response and outstanding efforts of our Fire and EMS personnel," said FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro. "Thanks to a thorough investigation by our Fire Marshals, a dangerous individual whose callous actions nearly took many lives has quickly been apprehended."Figaro had lived in the home for several years, but authorities say he recently moved out following a domestic dispute with several of the other residents.None of the 16 people rescued from the house were seriously injured.Figaro is charged with 16 counts of attempted homicide, arson, reckless endangerment and criminal mischief.----------