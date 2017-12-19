NJ man convicted in girlfriend's death, dismemberment gets 70 years

ELIZABETH, New Jersey --
A New Jersey man convicted of killing his girlfriend whose remains were scattered in at least two locations has been sentenced to 70 years in prison.

Matthew Ballister III was also ordered Monday to spend at least 55 years in prison before being eligible for parole in the October 2013 death of April Wyckoff.

The Union Township man was convicted earlier of murder, hindering apprehension, desecrating human remains and other counts.

Union County prosecutors say Ballister stabbed, hit and intentionally ran over the victim because he thought she was having an affair. He said he accidentally ran her over during a drug-induced hallucination.

Some of Wyckoff's remains were recovered in Newark, but the rest of her body was never found. Judge Stuart Peim called the case "particularly vile and barbaric."
