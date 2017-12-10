Man critically wounded in shooting inside his home in Brooklyn

EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A man was critically wounded in a shooting inside his Brooklyn home Sunday morning, police said.

According to the NYPD, the 37-year-old resident was shot at about 7:10 a.m. by a man he let into his home on Glenwood Road in East Flatbush.

The gunman fled the scene driving a Mitsubishi with Georgia license plates.

The victim was transported in critical condition to Kings County Hospital.

