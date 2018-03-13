Man crushed to death using forklift in Queens

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) --
A 34-year-old man was crushed using a forklift at a construction site in Jamaica, Queens,Tuesday morning.

Edgar Pazmino, of the Bronx, was lifting a large window with a forklift when the window fell onto him at the site on 89th Avenue around 11 a.m.

Pazmino, an immigrant from Ecuador, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A partial worker order was issued in September when concrete sitting on plywood collapsed and a worker fell from the eighth to the seventh floor. Work resumed the next month.

The Buildings Department issued two full stop work orders in December.

The Buildings Department is now investigating.

