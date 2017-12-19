  • LIVE VIDEO Senate debates and will vote on GOP tax bill
FATAL FIRE

Man dies after being found unconscious inside burning house in Queens

By Eyewitness News
ST. ALBANS, Queens (WABC) --
A man was killed in a house file in Queens Tuesday evening.

The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on 120th Road between Farmers Boulevard and Lucas Street in St. Albans.

Officials said after FDNY firefighters extinguished the fire, they found an unconscious and unresponsive man inside the home. The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man's name has not yet been released.

Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.
