A man was killed in a house file in Queens Tuesday evening.The fire broke out just after 7 p.m. on 120th Road between Farmers Boulevard and Lucas Street in St. Albans.Officials said after FDNY firefighters extinguished the fire, they found an unconscious and unresponsive man inside the home. The 52-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.The man's name has not yet been released.Firefighters are continuing to investigate the cause of the fire.----------