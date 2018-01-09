Man on Long Island dies while trying to free trapped SUV from snowdrift

Eyewitness News
EAST HAMPTON, Long Island (WABC) --
A 73-year-old man was found dead Monday after his SUV got stuck in a snowdrift earlier in the day.

Police say they found Vincent D'Angelo outside his Ford Explorer at approximately 4:20 p.m. on the access road at Sammy's Beach in East Hampton.

The man was driving to that beach for a duck hunt when deep snow in the area caused his vehicle to become stuck.

D'Angelo collapsed while he was trying to free the SUV from the snow.

East Hampton Town Police are investigating the incident.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
body foundsnowlong islandsuffolk county newsEast HamptonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Large chunk of ice falls from building, crushes teen's car
State worker accused of driving snow plow drunk, hitting vehicles
Prosecutor: Husband of murdered radio host hired hitman
Electric shock jolts dogs walking on the sidewalk
School bus with children on board overturns in Brooklyn
Day care kids among evacuees after leak floods basement
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
64-year-old woman followed into her building and raped
Show More
Magnitude 7.6 quake hits in Caribbean Sea north of Honduras
As NYC snow melts, garbage and slush piles growing
Police: Woman admits making up story about random attack
Steve Bannon to exit Breitbart after break with Trump
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
More News
Photos
Super Bowl National Anthem singers of the past 20 years
PHOTOS: Red carpet fashion at the Golden Globes
Photos: Snowstorm blasts the New York City region
PHOTOS: Massive fire burns in Crown Heights, Brooklyn
More Photos