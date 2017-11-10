Man dragged 2 blocks under van after Brooklyn road rage dispute

EMBED </>More Videos

Darla Miles has the latest developments on the deadly Brooklyn road rage incident.

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police say a road rage dispute ended with a man dragged to his death by a van while his wife watched in horror in Brooklyn Thursday night.

According to investigators, 65-year-old Gavriel Mardaknayevy initially got into an argument with a 55-year-old van driver after a fender bender in Sunset Park.

The van driver drove off and was followed by Mardaknayevy, who was a passenger in his wife's car.

The dispute resumed in the intersection of Third Avenue and 65th Street, where the man's wife stopped her car and Mardaknayevy got out to confront the van driver.

The van driver took off, and Mardaknayevy became caught under his vehicle.

He was dragged two blocks to Third Avenue and 67th Street, where good Samaritan Michael Othman -- who witnessed the entire incident -- blocked the van's path with his blue minivan.

"She just seen her husband right in front of her," Othman said. "The guy just hit him and dragged him in front of the wife."

Firefighters and others lifted the van and pulled Mardaknayevy out from under the vehicle. He was rushed to Lutheran Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

"She was going crazy," Othman said. "I held her up on the side, got her water. It was sad. Very sad."

The van driver was taken into custody at the scene.

"Within the two blocks, I tried to stop him two times," Othman said. "The last one I stopped him right here, took him out of the car, grabbed him, put him up against the wall. I told him, 'Don't move. Are you crazy? You have a dead body under the (van).' He didn't know what he was doing."

Charges are pending.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
road ragecrimeNew York CityBrooklynBay Ridge
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Driver allegedly hits children, then smashes into pregnant woman's house
Young girl dies after being hit by school bus
Man arrested in connection with missing teen's murder
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
Louis C.K. says allegations of sexual misconduct are true
Teen fatally run over by fleeing driver after minor collision
NYC Schools Chancellor addresses allegations principal failed to report student sex assaults
Tearful meeting for pair forever linked by face transplant
Show More
Cemetery sued after remains found 'dripping' out of casket
6 stories of scaffolding collapse outside Queens school
DA investigating building at center of Eyewitness News report
Woman charged in deadly Brooklyn fire
Apartments evacuated, block closed after cracks found in building
More News
Top Video
NYC is home to art that's totally selfie-worthy
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Eyewitness News Update
Toilet paper litters parkway after accident
More Video