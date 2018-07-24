Man fatally shot at pool hall in Port Jefferson

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

PORT JEFFERSON, Suffolk County (WABC) --
Police on the hunt for a killer in Suffolk County after a deadly shooting inside a packed pool hall.

Investigators swarmed the scene at DBM Billiards on Main Street in Port Jefferson overnight.

A man was found shot to death inside the pool hall around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The front window of the hall was shattered in the shooting.

The gunman apparently took off in a car. So far, there are no arrests.

