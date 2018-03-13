Man fatally shot by officer in Great Neck involved in crime spree, police say

Police say the suspect went on a one-man crime spree Monday spanning several hours from Brooklyn to Manhattan to Long Island. It ended with the suspect being shot dead by police. (WABC)

GREAT NECK, Long Island (WABC) --
Police say the suspect went on a one-man crime spree Monday spanning several hours from Brooklyn to Manhattan to Long Island. It ended with the suspect being shot dead by police.

Police say the 33-year-old man first ran over a pedestrian in East Williamsburg, killing him.

He then allegedly tried to mug a man, then drove into Manhattan and carjacked at least one vehicle, possibly two, on the Lower East Side.

Then in Great Neck, Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said the suspect was stopped at a stop sign at Maple Street and East Shore Road in Great Neck when the drivers of two vans behind him began honking their horns for him to move. Instead, police say he got out of his Volkwagen with the bat and smashed the windows of the first van behind him.

The driver exited the vehicle and was hit in the head with the bat, police said. Seconds later, the suspect reportedly walked toward the second van and smashed those windows. The driver of the second van didn't get out and was not hurt.

Police say a Nassau County officer was on routine patrol and saw what was happening and approached the suspect, who allegedly went after him with the bat. Authorities say the officer attempted to Taser the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

The officer repeatedly told the suspect to drop the bat, authorities said, but the man refused to comply. A good Samaritan who tried to intervene was also hit with the bat, and that's when the officer fired two shots.

The man was struck in the chest and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The officer was taken to hospital for trauma but was otherwise uninjured. The driver of the van and the good Samaritan were hospitalized for their injuries.

