Investigators are trying to piece together a shooting that left a man dead inside an Applebee's restaurant next to the Quaker Bridge Mall in New Jersey.The shooting took place in Lawrence Township around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.Authorities say no other injuries were reported.The man's name has not been released.Investigators say someone opened fire, possibly inside the restaurant.Police are searching for the driver of a black Chevy Suburban who took off after the shooting.Detectives and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office remain at the scene as the investigation continues.----------