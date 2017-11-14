Man fatally shot at Applebee's in Lawrence Township, New Jersey

Police are investigating a shooting at an Applebee's in Lawrenceville.

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
Investigators are trying to piece together a shooting that left a man dead inside an Applebee's restaurant next to the Quaker Bridge Mall in New Jersey.

The shooting took place in Lawrence Township around 12:25 a.m. Tuesday.

Authorities say no other injuries were reported.

The man's name has not been released.

Investigators say someone opened fire, possibly inside the restaurant.

Police are searching for the driver of a black Chevy Suburban who took off after the shooting.

Detectives and the Mercer County Prosecutor's Office remain at the scene as the investigation continues.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

