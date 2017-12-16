Police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot inside a car in Queens early Saturday.According to the NYPD, two men walked up to a parked Mercedes Benz at 104-21 207th Street in Hollis at about 4:30 a.m. and fired into the car.One man seated behind the wheel was struck in the head and torso and was pronounced dead at the scene.The victim has been identified as Mohale Ralekheto, who lives within feet of the shooting.A 33-year-old man was also in the vehicle and was slightly injured. He is talking to police.The shooters fled the scene and were last seen walking toward 104th Avenue.One of them was a wearing a grey sweater and black hat.The motive for the shooting is not yet known.----------