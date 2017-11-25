Man fatally shot inside check cashing store in Brooklyn

David Novarro has the details after a man was fatally shot at a check cashing store in Bushwick.

Eyewitness News
BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A 20-year-old man was shot in the groin in a Brooklyn check-cashing establishment in the middle of the Black Friday rush.

The suspect, eyewitnesses say, got mixed into the crowd and fled, dropping clothing nearby. It was a crowded sidewalk scene at the time of the shooting.

"The victim was saying 'help me, I'm shot, help me I'm shot,' but nobody wanted to touch him, because you didn't know what was going on," said an eyewitnesss who did not want to be named.

Emily, another eyewitness was right at the door of the check cashing place when the shooting began.

"I was trying to go into the check cashing place, but then when I heard the shots, I just ran," she said.

The victim, identified as Shaheem Bernard, was taken to Kings County Hospital where he later died.

Police have arrested 20-year-old Efrain Rivera and charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
