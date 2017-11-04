Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --
A man died after being stabbed repeatedly inside a group home on Long Island.

Nassau County Police were called to the Anthony House in Roosevelt at about 10:30 Friday night.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is unclear whether the victim was a staffer or an occupant.

So far there is no word of any arrests.



The facility is a halfway house for men who have gotten out of prison or are battling substance abuse.

