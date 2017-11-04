Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island

Crime scene investigator in Roosevelt where man was fatally stabbed at a group home. pic.twitter.com/CQgyUIiAEN — Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) November 4, 2017

A man died after being stabbed repeatedly inside a group home on Long Island.Nassau County Police were called to the Anthony House in Roosevelt at about 10:30 Friday night.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.It is unclear whether the victim was a staffer or an occupant.So far there is no word of any arrests.The facility is a halfway house for men who have gotten out of prison or are battling substance abuse.