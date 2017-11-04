Man fatally stabbed inside group home on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island (WABC) --A man died after being stabbed repeatedly inside a group home on Long Island.
Nassau County Police were called to the Anthony House in Roosevelt at about 10:30 Friday night.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
It is unclear whether the victim was a staffer or an occupant.
So far there is no word of any arrests.
Crime scene investigator in Roosevelt where man was fatally stabbed at a group home. pic.twitter.com/CQgyUIiAEN— Marcus Solis (@MarcusSolis7) November 4, 2017
The facility is a halfway house for men who have gotten out of prison or are battling substance abuse.
