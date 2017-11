A man was stabbed to death outside his New Jersey home.Authorities say the stabbing happened around 7 p.m. Tuesday in Jersey City. Police found 30-year-old Jose Malave in the doorway of his apartment in a "lifeless state." Authorities say he was pronounced dead at 7:25 p.m.Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez says a 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the stabbing.