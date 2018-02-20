North Carolina man featured on 'Trump Dating' site has child sex conviction

There are dating sites for all kinds of people: Farmers Only, Christian Mingle, JDate -- and now there's a new one that's getting some hype online. (KABC)

GREENSBORO, North Carolina --
A North Carolina man with a felony conviction for indecent liberties with a child was one-half of the poster couple for a new "Trump Dating" website.

News outlets reported Monday that visitors to the dating site geared toward supporters of the president were greeted with the faces of Jodi and William Barrett Riddleberger, conservative activists involved in the Tea Party-inspired political action committee, Conservatives for Guilford County.

The couple's exact role with the site is unclear.

State records show Riddleberger was convicted in 1995 on the charge stemming from filming sex with a 15-year-old girl. He was then 25.

As of Tuesday morning, the site trump.dating now features a different couple.

