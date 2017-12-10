Milwaukee prosecutors say a man who led police on a high-speed chased told arresting officers he crashed his minivan because he became distracted checking his cellphone for directions.The Milwaukee District Attorney's Office said in a criminal complaint released Friday that 20-year-old Logan Michael Brandenburg made the comment unsolicited while he was being transported from a hospital to the county jail.Prosecutors say Brandenburg told officers he had smoked marijuana and was on probation so a "fight or flight mentality kicked in" when a West Allis police officer attempted to pull him over on Nov. 19.Authorities say the chase reached speeds of 100 mph and involved four different police departments before Brandenburg's minivan jumped a curb and plunged down an embankment.Brandenburg is charged with two felonies.