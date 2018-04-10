Man found dead inside burning Bronx building

A man was found dead inside a burning building in the Bronx and police say the fire may be suspicious.Firefighters made the disturbing discovery just before midnight in the Morrisania section.Police responded to the scene along with FDNY on Freeman Street.35-year-old Russell Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.Several other neighbors were able to get out of the building safely."My daughter said it was smoky and we all ran outside, and then I saw them pull a body out of the building," a resident said.The cause of the fire is to be determined by the New York City Fire Marshall. The investigation remains ongoing.----------