Man found dead inside burning Bronx building

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports from the scene of the deadly fire.

By
MORRISANIA, Bronx (WABC) --
A man was found dead inside a burning building in the Bronx and police say the fire may be suspicious.

Firefighters made the disturbing discovery just before midnight in the Morrisania section.

Police responded to the scene along with FDNY on Freeman Street.

35-year-old Russell Henry was pronounced dead at the scene.

Several other neighbors were able to get out of the building safely.

"My daughter said it was smoky and we all ran outside, and then I saw them pull a body out of the building," a resident said.

The cause of the fire is to be determined by the New York City Fire Marshall. The investigation remains ongoing.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly firebuilding firefdnynypdMorrisaniaBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Children jump from balcony as fire rips through NJ dance studio
Top of bus sheared off, dozens hurt on Long Island
Federal agents raid office of Trump's lawyer, seize documents
FDNY EMT accused of sexually abusing patient
4-year-old beaten to death for spilling cereal, prosecutors say
FDNY stops robbery of victim in wheelchair, helps NYPD arrest suspect
Postal worker arrested after bags of undelivered mail found in shed
Embattled chairwoman of NYCHA preparing to resign
Show More
Trump blasts Mueller investigation as 'attack on our country'
Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store
Person walking dog discovers remains of woman in Brooklyn park
Fire races through building in the Bronx, causing partial collapse
Former FDNY EMT indicted in hit and run that killed LI student
More News