Man found fatally shot outside Staten Island bar

A young man was fatally shot outside a bar in Stapleton, Staten Island.The 25-year-old victim was found near the El Patron bar on Bay Street just after 11:45 p.m. Thursday night.The gunfire was detected by the NYPD's ShotSpotter system.The victim was shot in the chest and pronounced dead at Richmond University Medical Center.Police were looking for a man who was arguing with the victim before the gunfire. No arrests have been made.