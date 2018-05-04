Man hit with stun gun after attempting sex with car in Kansas

NEWTON, Kansas --
Authorities say an extremely intoxicated man who was attempting to have sex with the tailpipe of a car in central Kansas was subdued with a stun gun after he refused to stop.

Newton Lt. Scott Powell says the 24-year-old was taken to an emergency room Tuesday because of his life threateningly high .35 blood alcohol level and possible drug use.

Powell says the man had a possible head injury and "was completely oblivious to everyone standing around and telling him to stop." Powell says the man is expected to be released from the hospital Thursday.

Police submitted a report to city prosecutors recommending a misdemeanor charge of lewd and lascivious behavior. Nothing had been filed as of Thursday.
