Woman fatally stabbed on grounds of Belmont Park racetrack

EMBED </>More Videos

CeFaan Kim has the latest on the stabbing from Elmont.

Eyewitness News
ELMONT, New York (WABC) --
Authorities say a man is in custody after a woman was fatally stabbed on the grounds of the Belmont Park racetrack Sunday morning

At about 6:30 a.m., police received a 911 call of an injured female at the track in Elmont. New York Racing Association security reportedly became alarmed when they observed a loose horse.

After investigating the rear barn area, security discovered 51-year-old Maria Larin, of Elmont, with multiple stab wounds.

She was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The circumstances that led to the stabbing are not yet known, but the victim's ex-boyfriend -- 53-year-old Jose Franco-Martinez -- has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

The victim is what is called a "hot walker," who cools down horses after a training session.

Belmont Park is home to the Belmont Stakes, the third and final race that makes up horseracing's Triple Crown.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
stabbingwoman killedbelmont parkElmontNassau County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Man killed co-worker after argument at LI gas station
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
NJ gun owner, friend injured in accidental shooting
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in Jersey City
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Show More
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
More News