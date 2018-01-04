Man in Santa hat kidnaps baby Jesus from Florida Nativity

EMBED </>More Videos

Police need your help finding a real Scrooge who stole a Christ figure and decapitated nine Nativity scene characters in Florida. (KTRK)

SANFORD, Florida --
Police in Florida say a crook donning a Santa hat was caught on camera stealing a figure of the baby Jesus from a Nativity scene.

The Sanford Police Department says an unidentified man was recorded by a surveillance camera as he vandalized the display at LifeWay Community Church.

He then was seen running away with the baby Jesus figure.

The church said the vandal caused about $3,000 in damage when he cut the heads off nine of the figures and destroyed three others.

Police are now seeking tips that will lead to this man's arrest.

Related Topics:
vandalismu.s. & worldchurchsanta clauschristmassurveillance cameratheftFlorida
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
