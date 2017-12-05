Man injured in police-involved shooting in Mott Haven section of the Bronx

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
One person was injured in a police-involved shooting in the Mott Haven section of the Bronx

The person was shot in an apartment on the third floor of a building at 230 Brook Avenue just after 4:15 a.m. Tuesday.

The man, who was shot in the chest, has been taken to the hospital.

One shot was fired and no police officers were injured.

There is an intense police presence at the scene.

