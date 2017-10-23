Truck driver jumps in fire truck, assaults firefighter after multi-car crash in Hell's Kitchen

Lucy Yang has the details on the wild crash that left multiple injured in Hell's Kitchen. (@bruzzernyc/Twitter)

HELL'S KITCHEN, Manhattan (WABC) --
Nine people were injured after a man driving a box truck struck several vehicles, got into a fire truck and assaulted a firefighter.

Police say 36-year-old Devon Brandon of Brooklyn was driving the truck northbound between 42nd and 44th Street on 10th Avenue in Hell's Kitchen just before 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

He then got out of his truck, and into a fire truck. The firefighter inside was injured.

Police took the truck driver into custody.

Brandon is charged with felony reckless endangerment, assaulting a firefighter, driving while impaired on drugs, possession of cocaine and marijuana and refusing to take a breath test.

He was admitted to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

Eight other people who were injured were taken to Roosevelt Hospital and Bellevue Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Brandon is currently on parole for criminal possession of a weapon and criminal sale of a firearm.
