Man jumps on baggage belt and crawls to tarmac at Miami Airport

EMBED </>More Videos

A man crawled onto a baggage belt and onto an airport tarmac.

Eyewitness News
MIAMI, Florida (WABC) --
A disturbing security breach at one of the nation's biggest airports was caught on camera.

Video from the Miami Herald shows a man climbing onto the baggage belt at the Miami Airport and finding his way to the tarmac.

That's where American Airline workers tackled the man and held him until police arrived.

The man had been involuntarily committed to a hospital for mental health reasons just days before the incident.

He told the workers who tackled him he wanted to get on a plane.

Now his actions are raising concerns about airport security nationwide.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
airport securitysecurity breach
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
How to fix iPhone glitch that's creating bizarre typos
32-year-old police sergeant suffers stroke, dies on duty
Judge ignores recommendation, sends Meek Mill to prison
Teen girl killed, man wounded in Brooklyn shooting
Family outraged after 6-year-old allegedly asked by teacher if parents do drugs
Survivor: Shooter screamed 'Everybody die'
Off-duty officer involved in shootout with robbery suspects
Show More
Voters head to the polls in race for NYC mayor
Pedestrian fatally struck by garbage truck in the Bronx
Murphy, Guadagno face off in election to replace Christie as NJ governor
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Texas church gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range
More News
Top Video
Wild and woolly traffic jam as sheep take over highway
VIDEO: Robber attacks with knife, victim fights back with broom
Texas church gunman checked each aisle, shot babies at point-blank range
Police identify 2 teens killed in single car crash
More Video