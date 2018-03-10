Man killed in freak forklift accident in Brooklyn

Eyewitness News
CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
A freak accident in Brooklyn killed a 47-year-old man.

Police say he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck near 1949 Broadway Avenue in Cypress Hills.

The man was driving the forklift and got off and walked between the two vehicles - that is when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.

The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday.

A police investigation is underway.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
freak accidentCypress HillsNew York CityBrooklyn
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police searching for missing Bronx teen with autism
Dangerous: Bus driver touches downed wire
New Jersey babysitter charged with kidnapping infant
Man struck, killed on parkway after fight with girlfriend
Baby found crawling on busy road; Mom arrested
Giants, NFL aware of Odell Beckham Jr. video
Police: Man follows woman home, attempts knifepoint robbery
Great-great-grandma loses everything in fire
Show More
Coffee shop refuses to serve police
Aging kangaroo receiving cryotherapy for arthritis
'Suspicious' death of SUNY student under investigation
Nun dies during property battle with LA Archdiocese, Katy Perry
1 dead, 2 injured in Queens stabbing
More News
Photos
New ABC show 'Deception' uses magic to fight crime
Photos: Newtown High School holds vigil for Parkland, Florida
PHOTOS: Florida school shooting aftermath
Photos: Fatal crash involving oil truck in Ridge, Long Island
More Photos