Man killed in freak forklift accident in Brooklyn

CYPRESS HILLS, Brooklyn (WABC) --A freak accident in Brooklyn killed a 47-year-old man.
Police say he was pinned between a forklift and a flatbed truck near 1949 Broadway Avenue in Cypress Hills.
The man was driving the forklift and got off and walked between the two vehicles - that is when the forklift rolled forward and pinned him against the truck.
The accident happened just after 3 p.m. Saturday.
A police investigation is underway.
