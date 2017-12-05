Man killed in front of family during robbery in New Jersey

IRIVINGTON, New Jersey (WABC) --
Police in New Jersey are investigating the murder of an Ecuadorian immigrant who was killed during an apparent robbery.

Authorities say Marco Angamarca-Yupa, 29, of Irvington was fatally shot on Grove Street in Irvington at about 11 p.m. Monday.

He was shot as he returned home with his family. He was reportedly parking his car in the driveway when he was approached by a gunman asking for money.

His wife reportedly told the suspect she did not have anything and soon after, two shots were fired.

The man was shot once in the head and died. His wife was seen kneeling in front of her husband as he was bleeding on the ground.

There are numerous video cameras in the area and police are hoping the video will provide clues about the gunman.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.
