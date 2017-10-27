BEER

Man locked in beer cooler at convenience store makes the best of it

EMBED </>More Videos

Police gave the man a citation for theft.

MARSHFIELD, Wisconsin --
When a central Wisconsin man got locked inside a convenience store cooler overnight, he made the best of it, knocking back a beer and three more malt beverages.

USA Today Network-Wisconsin reports that police were called to a Kwik Trip in Marshfield Wednesday morning. A customer had noticed the 38-year-old man inside the cooler around 6 a.m., and when employees opened it, he fled.

When police found and arrested the man, he told them he went into the store to buy beer and got locked inside the cooler just before midnight Tuesday. He told them he figured he might just as well stay inside and drink.

Police cited the man for retail theft. They said the cooler had a glass door he could have knocked on to be let out.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
beeru.s. & worldalcoholbizarretheftWisconsin
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BEER
New beer pokes fun at subway delays, 'Summer of Hell'
New beer aims to quench thirst of oft-delayed NYC commuters
Man claims he found 2 dead geckos in can of beer
Australian man checks in beer can as luggage on flight
More beer
Top Stories
Large crane truck overturns in New Jersey neighborhood
Another Long Island mother fears for missing son
NYC teacher accused of hitting student during class
Neighborhood Eats at Pinch Chinese
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving
100 mph chase: 10-year-old arrested after joy ride
Halloween party gunfire wounds 2
Police charge Staten Island man with torching a van
Show More
Fans without tickets try to force way into Barclays Center
Undercover, underground with NYPD subway unit
Man accused of sexually abusing horses
Puppy overdoses on opioid, revived by Narcan
JFK files: British newspaper got mystery call before killing
More News
Top Video
The news team remembers Superstorm Sandy 5 years later
Women rescued after months lost at sea
Eyewitness News Update
NY woman missing since 1975 found alive in Massachusetts
More Video