Man on ATV accused of attacking, hitting officers in southern New Jersey

CAMDEN, New Jersey (WABC) --
Two police officers in southern New Jersey are recovering after they were hit by a man riding an ATV.

Surveillance video showed the suspect attacking the officers and taking off.

It happened at a gas station in Camden County, where police spotted the man tampering with gas station equipment.

He went on the attack, ramming into one of the officers who was sitting in the patrol car.

When the other officer ran in to help, the suspect ran him over with the ATV.

"It looks like this was clearly an attempted murder of an officer, he intentionally ran this officer over," said Camden County Deputy Police Chief Joseph Wysocki. "This could have been much worse. The officer is lucky to be alive at this point."

The other officer suffered a severe concussion but survived the attack.

Both officers were rushed to the hospital and are now on leave.
