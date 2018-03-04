  • BREAKING NEWS Check here for New York area school closings and delays

Bike-riding thief swipes purse from 92-year-old woman on street in Queens

An elderly woman was robbed by a bike-riding thief in Queens.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who was on a bike when he snatched the purse right off an elderly woman's arm in Queens.

It happened at about 7:30 Saturday night on East 46th Street.

Police say the suspect approached the 92-year-old victim from behind and forcibly took the purse off her arm, causing her to fall to the ground.

She suffered a laceration to her nose and pain in the shoulder and arm.

She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.
