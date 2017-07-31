Man pleads guilty in deadly mall carjacking case in New Jersey

Hanif Thompson, of Irvington, and Newark residents Karif Ford, Basim Henry and Kevin Roberts are accused in the Dec. 15 carjacking and killing of Dustin Friedland. (WABC)

NEWARK, New Jersey --
A man charged in connection with a deadly carjacking at an upscale New Jersey mall has pleaded guilty.

Essex County prosecutors say Kevin Roberts pleaded guilty last week to carjacking as part of a deal with Essex County prosecutors. That came about four months after another man charged in the case was convicted on felony murder charges.

Roberts had been due to go on trial in September. He faces a 20-year state prison term when he's sentenced Nov. 13.

Prosecutors say Roberts was among four men involved in the December 2013 carjacking and fatal shooting of Dustin Friedland at The Mall At Short Hills in Millburn. Friedland's wife had testified at trial about seeing her husband gunned down in front of her.

Trials for the two remaining defendants are pending.
