  • LIVE VIDEO Watch NYS Lottery Drawings: 11:21pm every night!

Man pulled from water at Port Jefferson Marina boat launch by police

Eyewitness News
PORT JEFFERSON, Long Island (WABC) --
A man is in critical condition after he somehow drove off the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch on Monday night.

Suffolk County police say they got a 911 call at 7:10 p.m. after someone spotted the car traveling eastbound on 25A and off the boat launch located off West Broadway Avenue and Barnum Avenue in Port Jefferson Village.

Sixth Precinct Officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli responded and jumped into the water and pulled a 71-year-old man that was trapped in his vehicle which was completely submerged.

Port Jefferson Village Fire Department and Setauket Fire Department also responded and also went into the water to help extricate the victim.

The victim was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.

The officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for hypothermia, according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.

This is the third time a car has gone into water at the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch this year alone.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
car accidentwater rescuePort JeffersonSuffolk County
(Copyright ©2017 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Trump-Russia probe charges: 2 not guilty pleas, 1 guilty
What we know: Indictments, guilty plea in Russia probe
Clown arrested for sleeping in stranger's bedroom
Couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Bernie Sanders supports de Blasio on New York visit
Surrogate gives birth to two babies, discovers one is hers
Police: Boy jumps from overpass onto car, kills driver
Whitefish 'disappointed' contract is canceled
Show More
Storm topples trees, leaves thousands without power
3 cats shot and killed in Garden City
9-year-old boy with autism handcuffed at elementary school
Off-duty officer fatally shoots 2 robbery suspects
World Series streaker stopped during Game 5
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos