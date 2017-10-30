A man is in critical condition after he somehow drove off the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch on Monday night.Suffolk County police say they got a 911 call at 7:10 p.m. after someone spotted the car traveling eastbound on 25A and off the boat launch located off West Broadway Avenue and Barnum Avenue in Port Jefferson Village.Sixth Precinct Officers Brian Christopher and Michael Cappelli responded and jumped into the water and pulled a 71-year-old man that was trapped in his vehicle which was completely submerged.Port Jefferson Village Fire Department and Setauket Fire Department also responded and also went into the water to help extricate the victim.The victim was rushed to Stony Brook University Hospital where he is in critical condition.The officers were transported to a local hospital where they were treated for hypothermia, according to Assistant Commissioner Justin Meyers.This is the third time a car has gone into water at the Port Jefferson Marina boat launch this year alone.