WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --A man was randomly stabbed in the neck while napping on the subway.
The attack happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the West 14th and 8th Avenue station in the West Village.
Witnesses say the 33-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while napping on a southbound E train before the attacker ran off.
The victim was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.
