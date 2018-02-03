Man randomly stabbed in the neck while sleeping on the subway

EMBED </>More Videos

Sandra Bookman has more on a man who was stabbed while sleeping on the subway.

Eyewitness News
WEST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) --
A man was randomly stabbed in the neck while napping on the subway.

The attack happened around 5 a.m. Saturday at the West 14th and 8th Avenue station in the West Village.

Witnesses say the 33-year-old man was stabbed in the neck while napping on a southbound E train before the attacker ran off.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and is now in stable condition.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
subwaystabbingslashingWest VillageNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
At least 2 dead, 70 injured after Amtrak train collides with freight train in SC
Mob of cyclists go wrong way, attack drivers
Police: 44 arrested while trying to make music video on roof
Jewelry stolen from hotel room of John Stamos' fiancee
Parents charged with faking son's brain cancer for money
Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride
1 dead, several hurt when suspected drunk driver slams into cars
Man executed for killing daughters while mom listened on phone
Show More
Actress Uma Thurman levels accusations against Weinstein, Tarantino
Gov. Cuomo: 'Puerto Ricans needed help, not paper towels'
Residents rescued as fire tears through NJ apartment complex
Father holding son attacked outside bank by knife-wielding man
Dozens displaced after fire spreads to several buildings in Newark
More News
Top Video
Police: 44 arrested while trying to make music video on roof
Mob of cyclists go wrong way, attack drivers
Yikes! Doors of NJ Transit train burst open mid-ride
WATCH: Victim's father charges at Larry Nassar in court
More Video