Man risks life to save wild rabbit hopping dangerously close to California flames

EMBED </>More Videos

A man risked his life to save a wild rabbit as it got dangerously close to flames from the Thomas Fire along Highway 1 in La Conchita. (KABC)

LA CONCHITA, California --
A man risked his life to save a wild rabbit as it got dangerously close to flames from the Thomas Fire along Highway 1 in La Conchita, California.

The daring rescue was captured by a news photographer who happened upon the scene Wednesday night. The man, who did not want to be interviewed, pulled over and was panicking as the rabbit he chased hopped right near large flames.

As the man searched for the woodland creature, he began jumping up and down with anxiety until the rabbit reappeared and ran from the flames.

The man quickly knelt down, stopped the rabbit in its tracks, gently picked it up and held it in his arms in an effort to calm it down.

The Thomas Fire, which started Monday and exploded to more than 90,000 acres by Wednesday, continues to threaten communities from Santa Paula all the way to La Conchita, a small community just outside of the Santa Barbara County border.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
wild animalsanimal rescuehighway 1Thomas Firewildfireanimal newsVentura CountyVentura
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
After-school counselor accused of raping student
'Grinch' accused of stealing packages now in custody
This day in history: Pearl Harbor attacked
New study indicates cheese is good for you
Elderly man with dementia disappears walking to daughter's house
Drinking and flying a drone could soon be illegal in NJ
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
Sharks get into Christmas spirit with nativity scene
Show More
CUNY professor beaten by group of teens in park
Police officer no match for young dance-off competitor
Here's where children can undergo free lead testing
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
Angry motorists detail problems with EZ Pass
More News
Top Video
Christmas lights street show with 100,000 lights
Check out our new ABC7NY app!
Police search for missing pregnant mother in Queens
VIDEO: Mall officer dragged by alleged shoplifting suspects fleeing scene
More Video