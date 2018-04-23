THEFT

Man sentenced to 50 years for stealing $1.2 million worth of fajitas

EMBED </>More Videos

A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison.

BROWNSVILLE, Texas --
A former juvenile detention center employee from Texas convicted of stealing over $1.2 million worth of fajitas will be serving 50 years in prison after he was sentenced on Friday.

Gilberto Escamilla pleaded guilty to theft by a public servant, according to the Brownsville Herald.

The 53-year-old man was working at the Darrel B. Hester Juvenile Detention Center in San Benito at the time.

Escamilla told the court, he started out small, but then it got to the point where he "couldn't control himself anymore."

The Cameron County District Attorney's Office arrested Escamilla last year after a food service driver called the detention center's kitchen to let employees know their 800-pound delivery of fajitas arrived. But, there was just one problem with the order because minor inmates at the juvenile detention center are not served fajitas.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
prisonsentencingcourtcourt casefoodcrimetheftjudgeu.s. & worldTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THEFT
Police searching for suspect in Manhattan burglary spree
2 women charged with stealing walker from 75-year-old veteran
Couple accused of stealing from Stoneman Douglas memorial
Thieves targeting mail carriers in Manhattan
More theft
Top Stories
Child found in suitcase ID'd as missing girl from Virginia, dad arrested
10 dead after van plows into pedestrians in Toronto
George H.W. Bush hospitalized with blood infection
Boy accidentally struck and killed by minivan driven by family friend
1 stabbed on street in Midtown; FedEx driver in custody
Dry drowning warning helps save 4-year-old's life
Family sues NYC, NYPD over fatal shooting of knife-wielding man
Tennessee Waffle House gunman taken into custody
Show More
At least 1 hurt in partial wall collapse at Bronx pharmacy
Passenger Tasered, arrested, forcibly removed from flight
Norovirus outbreak sickens 100 students at CT college
Police: Woman set car on fire while inside with 3 kids
March held to mark anniversary of Queens fire that killed 5
More News