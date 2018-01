A man was seriously injured Wednesday night in an accident at a Manhattan movie theater.Police say a man in his 70s was going down an escalator at the AMC Loews on 84th Street on the Upper West Side when his leg got stuck between the steps.Witnesses say the escalator "bounced" and then it caught the man's foot.The fire department had to dismantle the escalator to rescue the man and release his foot.He went to a hospital in serious condition.