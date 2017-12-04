Man shot after allegedly lunging at police with glass shard in Jersey City

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey --
One man was injured in a police-involved shooting in Jersey City on Monday evening.

It all began when police were called about an emotionally disturbed person around 4:13 p.m. near Communipaw and Nunda avenues.

When they arrived, they found Filencio Figaroua apparently trying to cut himself with a large piece of glass.

Police say that when they came into his view, Figaroua lunged at them with the glass.

They attempted to use pepper spray, but say it had no effect.

An officer fired one round, hitting him in the stomach.

Figaroua was taken to Jersey City Medical Center in stable condition.

An officer is also being treated for shortness of breath and tinnitus.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
police-involved shootingshootingJersey CityHudson County
Load Comments
Top Stories
FDNY re-hires firefighter who posted racially-charged tweets
Supreme Court allows full enforcement of Trump's travel ban
Long Island man accused of biting out dog's eye
Did 'Do Not Resuscitate' tattoo reflect patient's true wish?
American tourist killed in shark attack while scuba diving
Founder of 'Golden Krust' chain shoots self inside factory
Puppy love helping 6-year-old girl with cancer
Giants fire head coach Ben McAdoo, GM Jerry Reese
Show More
Patients scrambling to find critical fertility medication amidst nationwide shortage
NYPD says evidence gathering continues in Weinstein case
Video shows moments leading up to rampage in Queens
79 alleged child predators, child porn offenders arrested
Family finally home after Sandy, but still missing insurance payout
More News
Photos
This NYC spot has a 6-course dessert tasting menu
PHOTOS: 2017 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
PHOTOS: Relive the magic of 'Downton Abbey' in NYC
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
More Photos