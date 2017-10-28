Man shot after brawl breaks out at party near Rutgers campus in New Brunswick

NEW BRUNSWICK, New Jersey --
A brawl that broke out when several men were denied entry to a fraternity and sorority party held near the Rutgers University campus ended with one man being shot.

New Brunswick police say the fight started around 1:30 a.m. Saturday when a group of roughly 10 men tried to enter the venue on Hamilton Street. The fight soon spilled out onto the sidewalk and one man from the group pulled out a handgun and fired into the crowd before they fled on foot.

A 21-year-old New Brunswick man who was attending the party was shot in the shoulder. He was treated at a hospital and his injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The man's name has not been released. But Rutgers police say he wasn't affiliated with the university.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shootingcollegepartybrawlNew BrunswickMiddlesex CountyNew Jersey
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Top Stories
Teen allegedly takes selfie after randomly punching man
Human remains recovered in wooded area in Nassau County
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Rain, wind for Sunday
2 injured, 1 critically, in wall collapse at building in Queens
Report: First charges filed in Mueller's Russia investigation
Free hepatitis vaccinations in Westchester after restaurant scare
Bouncing seat for infants recalled for possible fire risk
Former president Obama called for jury duty in Chicago
Show More
Stranger buys costumes for group kicked out of Halloween store
Man accused of driving drunk, hitting teen on skateboard
Rocks rain down on Midtown intersection
Third suspect identified in fatal Brooklyn home invasion
New York City College of Tech students build haunted house
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: The Wrath of Superstorm Sandy in pictures
Eyewitness News gets into the Halloween spirit!
Yankee Aaron Judge's longest home runs of 2017
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
More Photos