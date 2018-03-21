Man shot by police in connection to Austin package bombings

ABC's Marla Carter has the latest on a package explosion inside a Texas FedEx facility.

Eyewitness News
ROUND ROCK, Texas (WABC) --
Police in Texas have reportedly shot a man in connection to the Austin-area bombings.

Authorities are on the scene of the shooting on Interstate 35 between Round Rock and Austin.

Police say the shooting took place where another suspicious package was found Tuesday night.

The ATF confirmed they are on the scene.

Several explosions in Austin have killed two people and injured several others since March 2nd.

Police are expected to hold a news conference shortly.

