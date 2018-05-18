Man slashed in face in Harlem, suspect caught on video

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Manhattan slashing, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

HARLEM, Manhatten (WABC) --
Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Manhattan slashing, and they're hoping surveillance video will lead to an arrest.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. Thursday in front of 530 West 144th Street.

Authorities say the suspect approached a 66-year-old man from behind and slashed him on the left side of the face with an unknown cutting instrument. He then fled eastbound towards Hamilton Place.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital in stable condition.

The suspect is described as a black male in his mid 20s to mid 30s, approximately 6 feet tall with a medium build and a dark complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black shoes, wearing a black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
slashingNew York CityHarlemManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LIVE COVERAGE: At least 8 killed in Santa Fe HS shooting
Playboy model jumps off building with boy, 7, in Manhattan
FDNY: 32 injured when buses collide exiting Lincoln Tunnel
Search for answers after deadly NJ school bus crash
Woman killed by pack of 7 dachshund-terriers
87-year-old man dies days after attack on UWS
Partial building collapse in Brooklyn causes evacuations
Prince Charles will walk Meghan Markle down the aisle
Show More
6 young squirrels rescued from ordeal of tangled tails
FDA approves preventative treatment for migraines
Gunman arrested after shootout at Trump golf club
Woman fired for baking brownies with laxatives in them
Trump to deny funds to clinics that refer for abortion
More News