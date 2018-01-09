  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
SUBWAY CRIME

Man slashed on subway in SoHo at Spring Street station

EMBED </>More Videos

The latest on a man slashed on subway in SoHo at Spring Street station.

Eyewitness News
SOHO, Manhattan (WABC) --
The NYPD is searching for the suspect who slashed a man during an attempted robbery on a Manhattan subway train Tuesday morning.

It happened near the Spring Street station in SoHo around 4:45 a.m.

Police say a man tried to grab 26-year-old Gabriel Torres' wallet while he was sleeping.

Torres got into a scuffle with the suspect, and that's when authorities say he was slashed across his face.

He was taken to New York Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

The suspect fled the scene, possibly on a subway train.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
slashingsubway crimeSoHoManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SUBWAY CRIME
Man dies after stranger punches him, knocks him onto subway tracks
Queens deacon accused of groping subway rider
Search on for man who slashed 2 in subway station
Man struck in head by train after subway station assault
More subway crime
Top Stories
Assemblywoman from Brooklyn accused of running fraud schemes
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
Police: Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
Ex-NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' pens horror novel
VIDEO: Injured firefighter's tearful greeting after hospital release
Jeff Bezos now richest person in history
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Show More
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
NYC police union files suit over release of body camera footage
Toaster caused 7-alarm fire that injured 17 in Manhattan
Long Island woman gets 8 years in suffocation death of newborn baby
More News
Top Video
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
VIDEO: Just how cold has it been in NY? Check out this ice!
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
More Video