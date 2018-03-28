Man hit in head with brick in random Midtown attack; Suspect arrested

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened in Midtown around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) --
A suspect randomly and repeatedly bashed a 61-year-old man over the head with a brick in Midtown Tuesday night and tried to flee before being taken into custody.

The incident happened on West 43rd Street near 9th Avenue around 9:30 p.m.

The victim, who didn't want his name used, is home recovering.

"I think it was completely random," the former IT specialist said. "I never met the guy. I never saw him. I was not in contact, there was no bumping of any kind."

The victim said he was headed to the gym when he was attacked by a man who walking by.

"One of the guys was apparently carrying a brick," he said. "When he passed me, just hit me in the face. Without saying anything, shouting anything."

The victim said he doesn't remember how he went down.

"The next he next thing was basically, he was above me and kept pounding me with his brick," he said.

The victim has stitches in his lip, his left cheek and right hand. He also has extensive bruising on his chest and legs.

"I'm really lucky," he said. "I could have died. Had he hit me one inch higher, my eye would be gone. Two inches higher, probably I would be dead."

Authorities say the attacker tried to run away, but police quickly arrested him.

Larue Curtis, 42, who is homeless, is charged with second-degree assault 2. He was admitted to Beth Israel Hospital for a physiological evaluation.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
attackarrestMidtownManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Teacher's aide arrested after bringing gun to school
Female teacher accused of sex with 13-year-old in classroom
Mother arrested after 2 children found dead strapped to car seats
Driver who died in toll plaza crash ID'd as 83-year-old woman
Teen arrested for allegedly 'threatening to shoot up' high school: Police
NFL cheerleader fired over Instagram post files complaint
Prisoner being deported escapes ICE agents at JFK Airport
Corey Feldman says he was hospitalized after being stabbed
Show More
Dodger Stadium flooded with sewage after pipe bursts
Snapchat videos show baby covered in feces at daycare
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
Lawsuit filed against production company in fatal Harlem fire
Louisiana considers lowering drinking age to 19
More News
Top Video
Check out a Porsche premiering at the New York International Auto Show
Here's how to use the new Facebook privacy settings
Bicyclist accused in Midtown stabbing captured on camera
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video