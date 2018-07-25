Man sought in robbery, attempted rape in victim's Brooklyn apartment

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for a man who robbed a woman after attempting to rape her in her Brooklyn apartment.

The incident was reported just after 4 a.m. on Sunday near Hewes and South 3rd Streets in Williamsburg.

Authorities said Wednesday the suspect followed the 30-year-old woman as she walked home from work before forcing his way in her apartment.

He then allegedly pushed her down on her couch in an attempt to rape her, police said. The woman was able to fight him off and he ran away eastbound toward Union Avenue after taking $300 from her wallet.

The suspect is described as approximately 27 to 32 years old, 6 feet tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

