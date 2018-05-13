Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx

MOUNT HOPE, Bronx (WABC) --
Police are investigating after a man was fatally stabbed early Sunday inside of his Bronx apartment.

Officers responded just after 1 a.m. to the apartment on Weeks Avenue just off Grand Concourse in the Mount Hope section.

Police found 52-year-old Willam Easter with a stab wound to the torso.

He was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators are gathering evidence from inside the apartment.

So far there have been no arrests and the investigation is ongoing.

