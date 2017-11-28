Police looking for suspect who stabbed man with screwdriver at Brooklyn store

A suspect attacked a man with a screwdriver in Brooklyn.

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are searching for the suspect who stabbed a man with a screwdriver in Brooklyn.

Surveillance video captured the moment the attacker walked up to a counter and stabbed a 40-year-old man in the face.

Police say it happened after an argument Nov. 18 inside a store on Fulton Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

The victim was taken to the hospital with a puncture wound to his cheek.

The attacker fled the scene.

The NYPD describes the suspect as a male black, in his 30s, 5'8", 175lbs; last seen wearing a black du-rag, a dark colored hooded coat, blue jeans and he had on a blue and black backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

