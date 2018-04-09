Man steals $2,500 puppy from Long Island pet store

Eyewitness News
HUNTINGTON STATION, Long Island (WABC) --
Suffolk County police are looking for a man in his mid to late 20s who they say stole a puppy from a Long Island pet store.

Authorities say the man entered Selmer's Pet Land on Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station and stole a 3-month-old Maltipoo worth around $2,500 around 10:50 a.m. April 9.

The man fled west on Jericho Turnpike and headed north on Poplar Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

