Man suffers multiple injuries in shark attack in Hawaii

(Shutterstock)

HILO, Hawaii --
Hawaii officials say a man has been seriously hurt in a shark attack, prompting authorities to close part of a beach on the Big Island.

State Department of Land and Natural Resources Dan Dennison said in an email alert that the incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Saturday on Kukio Beach near Hualalai.

A 25-year-old man was airlifted by Hawaii County Fire Department firefighters to a hospital with multiple injuries to his hand and leg.

His condition was not immediately known.

Dennison says per standard procedure, beach closure signs warning visitors will be displayed for a mile (1.6 kilometers) on either side of the incident for the rest of the day.

He says a decision will be made Sunday morning whether to reopen the beach.

