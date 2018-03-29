A man who uses a cane was knocked to the ground and robbed of the few dollars he had in Manhattan.The bold encounter was caught on camera.It happened at 11:30 a.m. in the morning in broad daylight in Kips Bay.The 70-year-old victim was walking down the sidewalk on Park Avenue just south of 24th Street, when a man comes up from behind and reaches in his pocket.It startled the victim and caused him to fall to the ground.His wallet fell onto the ground and the suspect grabbed it.Police say that is when the suspect noticed people approaching the victim on the ground, so he then tried to help the victim back to his feet in an effort to blend in.Once the victim is standing, you see the suspect open the wallet and take the money from inside.The suspect took $15, but police are anxious to find him.They hope you can recognize his face.The NYPD wants to catch him before he targets another vulnerable victim.If you have any information, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.----------