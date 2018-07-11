NYPD searching for man who attempted to touch 10-year-old girl on Upper West Side

UPPER WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are trying to identify a man they say tried to inappropriately touch a 10-year-old girl in Manhattan in May.

Investigators say the man seen in the surveillance photo released Wednesday walked up to the victim on West 83rd Street near Amsterdam Avenue and attempted to touch her.

The incident is said to have happened between 7:50 a.m. and 8:10 a.m.

The suspect is described as light skinned, approximately 6 feet tall and partially bald.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

